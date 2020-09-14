Man, 45, arrested for ‘starting brush fire with a Molotov cocktail

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:25 EDT, 14 September 2020 | Updated: 12:53 EDT, 14 September 2020

Domingo Lopez Jr (pictured), 45, of Oregon, who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly starting a brush fire in Portland, was taken into custody on Monday for causing six more small fires, local police said

An Oregon man who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly starting a brush fire with a Molotov cocktail was taken into custody again on Monday for causing six more small fires, local police said.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Domingo Lopez Jr, 45, who police say started six fires in Portland just after 3.30am Monday morning.

According to a police statement, East Precinct officers were dispatched with Portland Fire and Rescue to a report of multiple fires burning along the west side of the I-205 freeway.

Crew members from Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished three of the fires while passing locals put out the other three.

‘All were caught early. No one was injured and no structures were burnt,’ police said.

Officers located Lopez walking along the shoulder of the freeway and arrested him. According to the statement, the officers seized a lighter as evidence.

He was then taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities issued him citations for the six additional counts of reckless burning.

Lopez’s first citation came late Sunday afternoon when he allegedly used a Molotov Cocktail to start a small brush fire.

Lopez’s first citation came late Sunday afternoon when he allegedly used a Molotov Cocktail (pictured) to start a small brush fire

East Precinct officers were dispatched to assist Portland Fire and Rescue with a brush fire in the 9600 block of East Burnside Street (area pictured) around 4.35pm

When officers arrived, a section of grass along the I-205 freeway was burning. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it got out of control. No one was injured and no structures were damaged

East Precinct officers were dispatched to assist Portland Fire and Rescue with a brush fire in the 9600 block of East Burnside Street around 4.35pm.

When officers arrived, a section of grass along the I-205 freeway was burning.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it got out of control. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

About an hour later, officers were flagged down by a witness who pointed out the suspect in a nearby tent. Officers arrested Lopez who reportedly admitted to lighting the fire with the device.

Officers also seized a plastic bottle with a wick as evidence.

On Sunday, Lopez was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduct.

For the past few weeks, crews have been battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke.

California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before.

For the past few weeks, crews have been battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke. California, Oregon (pictured) and Washington state have seen historic wildfires

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as the fast-moving flames turned neighborhoods to nothing but charred rubble and burned-out cars. A US flag flies at a burnt home in a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire on Sunday

The fires have caused hazardous air quality conditions in Portland, Oregon, Seattle and San Francisco.

Oregon Gov Kate Brown said about 500,000 acres typically burn each year, but just in the past week, flames have swallowed over a million acres, pointing to long-term drought and recent wild weather swings in the state.

‘This is truly the bellwether for climate change on the West Coast,’ she said Sunday on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation.’ ‘And this is a wake-up call for all of us that we have got to do everything in our power to tackle climate change.’

Warnings of low moisture and strong winds could fan the flames in hard-hit southern Oregon to Northern California and last through Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as the fast-moving flames turned neighborhoods to nothing but charred rubble and burned-out cars.

At least 10 people have been killed in Oregon. Officials have said more people are missing, and the number of fatalities is likely to rise, though they have not said how high the toll could go as they search. In California, 24 people have died, and one person was killed in Washington state.