Man, 72, in Police net for defiling 7-year-old girl in Ogun

The suspect

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Police have arrested a 72-year-old man, Ishola OLATUNJI, for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a seven old girl (name withheld).

A statement by the command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on the 22nd of September 2020.

The suspect, according to the statement was arrested following a report by the mother of the victim who reported at Iperu Police station that she went out only for her to return and found her daughter feeling uncomfortable.

“When she made an enquiry from the little girl, she explained to her that it was the old man who lured her into his room and forcefully had sex with her”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Iperu division detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested”.

“The victim was taken to hospital where it was confirmed that the girl has been defiled”.

“The suspect has made a confessional statement admitting the commission of the offence”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also appealed to parents to always be mindful of who to entrust their children to, to safe them from those who are out looking for innocent children to devour.

Vanguard News Nigeria