Man Arrested for Stealing FRSC Vehicle in Abuja

A 25-year-old man, Hamisu Tukur, has been arrested by the FCT Police Command for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the report mentioned that the FRSC vehicle was stolen at Sky Memorial Complex in Wuse Zone 5 and a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command’s control room on Saturday, Sept.5,2020, which led the team to swing into action.

He saidthe suspect was apprehended at the outskirt of Bwari.

Tukur was intercepted by Bwari Division police operatives during a stop and search operation and the vehicle was retrieved from him.

Meanwhile, a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old carpenter, Ahamed Sani, to six months imprisonment for stealing electric cables worth N 400,000.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Sani, after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

The judge warned the convict to be of good behaviour and to desist

from committing crimes after serving out his punishment.

Sani of Ungwan Hausawa Giri Gwagwalada, Abuja was sentenced under Section 287 of the Penal Code for stealing.

The Prosecution counsel, Francis Gabriel, told the court that Sani committed the offence on Aug. 30.

Gabriel said that Malam Nura Lawal a security guard of Paulo Homes Limited, River Park Estate Air Port Road Abuja, reported the matter at the River Park Police Station.

He said that Sani criminally entered into an uncompleted building in River park Estate building and stole electric cables valued N 400,000.

