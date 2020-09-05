Daily News

Man arrested for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Policemen attached to the Bwari Police Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command have arrested a man for stealing a vehicle that belongs to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Headquarters at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

A statement by the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, indicated that the suspect, Hamisu Tukur, a 25-year old, was arrested during a stop and search operation following a distress call by the FRSC.

“In a prompt response to a distress call received by the FCT Police Command’s control room, the Command on 5th September 2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Headquarters stationed at SkyMemorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The fleeing suspect was arrested by the eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following call received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspect are one (1) white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

“While reassuring residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, the Command enjoin residents to promptly report or call these emergency numbers in case of distress: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read.

