Man Caught With Stolen Canned Foods Round His Waist

On Tuesday, a man was caught while making an attempt to leave a supermarket with stolen items which he wrapped around his waist.

A Facebook user, Segun Availeth Oyedele, who broke the news via the platform, shared photos of the alleged thief.

In his caption, he narrated how the young man in question visited the supermarket as a customer.

Although he didn’t buy anything, the attendant’s interest was piqued when he noticed the supposed customer’s waistline grew thicker after he got into the supermarket.

It was however discovered that his waist line was floated by several cans of stolen sardines.

Like this: Like Loading...