Man charged and remanded in custody over €40,000 drugs seizure by gardaí in Cork

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with drug offences following a Garda operation which saw officers seize €40,000 worth of drugs and over €10,000 in cash in Cork city.

Ikran Aslam, a British citizen, with an address at The Avenue, Pembroke Woods, Passage West, Co Cork was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court at the Anglesea Street Courthouse on Saturday.

Mr Aslam was charged with four drugs offences by Garda Paul Buckley of Gurranebraher District Drugs Unit who gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. The garda told the court Mr Aslam made no reply to any of the four charges.

Mr Aslam was charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Willowbank, Fair Hill following the seizure by gardaí of € 5,000 worth of drugs in a car in Fair Hill on September 24th.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Pembroke Woods, Passage West following the seizure of €35,000 worth of the drug at a house there on the same date.

Insp Sean McCarthy said gardaí were objecting to bail and following submissions from defence barrister, Emmet Boyle BL, Judge Con O’Leary remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court on Monday when it is expected that he will apply for bail.