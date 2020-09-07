Man City’s Laporte, Mahrez contract COVID-19

Manchester City’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus.



The club announced this on Monday morning.

It said both players are asymptomatic and observing isolation at home.

The club, in a statement, said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”