Man City’s Mahrez, Laporte tests postive for coronavirus

Manchester City’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus according to reports.
Vanguard gathered that both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol though neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.
