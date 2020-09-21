Man dies after car hit by vehicle driving wrong way on N7 in Dublin

A fatal road crash on the N7 in Dublin on Monday morning was caused by a car being driven the wrong way on the motorway shortly after coming to the attention of gardaí, investigators believe.

The car, which gardaí suspected may have been stolen, crashed head on into another vehicle containing two occupants in the early hours on Monday morning. The driver of that vehicle, an eastern European man in his 40s, died at the scene. His passenger, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident started just after midnight when a Volkswagen Passat containing two occupants, was spotted by gardaí driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

Suspecting the car may have been stolen, gardaí attempted to speak to the driver but the Passat drove off. It then drove the wrong way down an exit ramp onto the N7 at the intersection Kingscourt near the Ballymount Industrial estate.

Gardaí decided not to pursue the car onto the motorway for safety reasons. A short time later, at 12.20am, the Passat collided with a Toyota Yaris driving on the N7.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived on the scene a short time later and closed off the road. The driver of the Passat was pronounced dead at the scene due to what a source said were “catastrophic injuries”. He was brought to Dublin City Morgue pending a postmortem examination.

The passenger was brought to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the Yaris, two men in their late 20s and 40s, are currently receiving medical treatment. Gardaí said no arrests have been made yet.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified of the incident and is conducting an examination into the collision. It is obliged to examine all incidents where a death occurs following an interaction with gardaí.

“The circumstances of the referral was on the basis that the vehicle had come to the attention of gardaí prior to it entering the dual carriageway,” said a Gsoc spokesman. “The vehicle subsequently collided with a civilian vehicle.”

The stretch of road at the N7 was temporarily closed to allow forensic collision investigators to examine the scene but had reopened by 8am on Monday. Investigations into the collision by gardaí at Clondalkin are ongoing.