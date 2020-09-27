Man in his 30s dies in single vehicle crash in Wexford

A man in his early 30s has died following a car crash in Wexford on Saturday night.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle collision at 11:30pm on Saturday at Newtown, Taghmon, County Wexford.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement. There was no one else in the car at the time.

The road has been closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and their are local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward. They have also asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at this time to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.