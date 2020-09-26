Man in his 70s dies after being hit by van in Co Cork

A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a van in Douglas, Co Cork.

The incident occurred in a car park of a sports ground in Donnybrook in Douglas at about 3.30pm.

The pedestrian was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí­are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information or camera footage (including dash-cam) to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.