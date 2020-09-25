Man is jailed for five years for conning $4.7million from insurance companies

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:14 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 17:32 EDT, 25 September 2020

A man in the United States illegally has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a massive insurance fraud scheme where he and others secured $4.7million by filing falsified bodily injury claims.

Misael Reyes-Tajimaroa, a 36-year-old from Michoacan, Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud conspiracy, one count of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, eight counts of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of money laundering.

In addition to the prison sentence, United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Reyes-Tajimaroa to three years of court supervision after he is released. He also has to pay restitution in the amount of $500,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington.

‘Reyes-Tajimaroa was involved in a sophisticated and elaborate fraud and money laundering scheme that operated in four different states,’ United States Attorney Hyslop. ‘Fraud schemes like these ultimately increase insurance premiums and health care costs for law-abiding citizens.

At various times, Reyes-Tajimaroa was residing in Spokane County, Washington, and Clark County, Nevada. He was an integral member of an extensive scheme that staged automobile, boating and slip and fall accidents in various states throughout the west.

Reyes-Tajimaroa is said to have played ‘injured’ victim, ‘getaway’ driver or ‘lookout’ in approximately 16 phony accidents, also receiving medical attention for self inflicted injuries. At one point, he used pliers to break his own teeth (stock)

Reyes-Tajimaroa is said to have played ‘injured’ victim, ‘getaway’ driver or ‘lookout’ in approximately 16 phony accidents and received medical treatment for fictitious or intentionally inflicted injuries to different parts of his body.

At one point, Reyes-Tajimaroa used pliers to break his teeth off in an effort to stage an incident. He also had to be airlifted via helicopter to a hospital by first responders during one phony accident.

The man was also working with others to launder money from the fraudulent claims, according to the release.

‘Greed tempts people to do many things, and in this case, even causing self-harm. However, the harm inflicted on honest consumers did not seem to be of any concern to him or his co-conspirators,’ FBI Special Agent in Charge Raymond Duda said. ‘Mr. Reyes-Tajimaroa will now have the next 42 months to consider whether his participation in this scheme was worth it.’