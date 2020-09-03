Man is shot dead by DC police as BLM protesters say ‘we’re on our way’ 

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:50 EDT, 2 September 2020 | Updated: 21:30 EDT, 2 September 2020

A man was shot dead by police in Washington DC Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4pm and comes amid nationwide unrest over police violence. Councilmember Trayon White said the victim was a ‘young’ African American man, ABC7 reports.

Black Lives Matter D.C. tweeted: ‘Don’t let MPD control the narrative! Police lie! We’re on our way.’ Footage shows protesters confronting officers outside a police precinct.

The victim has not been identified but his aunt told local reporters he was 18-years-old.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said: ‘Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically. That’s what they were looking for and evidently that’s what they found. We believe the subject had a gun at the time.’

Newsham said the suspects had fled on foot when approached by police; one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two guns were retrieved from the scene.

White added: ‘We’ve seen this narrative too many times in America, and now it’s hitting home. I talked to his mom about 15 minutes ago and we want to figure out what’s on the body camera footage, to figure out if he was running away why was he shot?

‘[Police] said two weapons were recovered, but when the question was asked, ‘was he armed?’ there was no straight answer, so we want to get the facts of what happened to this young man.’

Police had earlier tweeted: ‘Preliminary information in reference to an MPD Officer Involved Shooting in the 200 blk of Orange St SE. An adult male was taken to a local hospital. A firearm has been recovered on the scene. Chief Newsham will provide an update momentarily.’