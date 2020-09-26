Man murders 70-year-old father, buries corpse in shallow grave

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 26-year-old man, Chisom Ogum has alleged killed his father, Christopher Ogum in Umuomaku in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The suspect reportedly ran amok in a yet to be ascertained circumstance before attacking the 70-year old father with a shovel.

He was said to have buried the corpse in a shallow grave.

The Nation gathered that the suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by angry mob who forced him to exhume the corpse from where he buried it.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect had been arrested.

He said “offensive weapon” used in perpetrating the offence was recovered as exhibit.

He said, “On Saturday, at about 6am, police operatives attached to Umunze Division in collaboration with local vigilante group arrested one Chisom Ogum(26) of Umuomaku Community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father, one Christopher Ogum (70) of same address with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave.

“The Police had deposited the victim in morgue for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at the Umunze General Hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang had ordered for the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.”