Man nabbed for attempting to cut off woman’s breast in Anambra motel

41-year-Old Ogbonna Nwankwo has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly attempting to kill a woman, Bella Joseph, aged 29, and cutting off her breast yesterday.







Disclosing this to newsmen, spokesman of the command, Haruna Mohammed, said Ogbonna took Bella to Dollar Inn Motel in Ihite, Orumba South Local Government area, for lodging.







He said while they lodged in their hotel room, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab Bella and was attempting to cut off her right side breast when her cry for help was heard by the motel manager, who came to her rescue. The suspect allegedly thought Bella was dead.

Haruna said police operatives attached to Umunze division were invited and they rushed the victim to a specialist hospital in Nnewi, where she is being treated. He added that the suspect, who was seriously manhandled by a mob and beaten to stupor, was arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under police guard, while a blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene as an exhibit.

MEANWHILE, a 25-year-old lady, Oyinye Chime, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death for refusing to provide her with some money for the upkeep of her baby.







The deceased, Eleyi Azubuike, a resident of Ochiagha Street, Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, was said to have impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion but she declined.







It was gathered that the suspect was angered by the deceased’s refusal to oblige to her demand, leading to her stabbing him to death during an altercation.







The police spokesperson, Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the body had been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. He said the case was under investigation.







“On September 2 at about 10:10p.m., there was a report of the alleged murder of one Eleyi Azubuike ‘m’ aged 29 of Ochiagha street, Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, by his girlfriend, one Oyinye Chime ‘f’ aged 25, of same Ochiagha street, Nkpor inside his room.







“Following the report, detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed the victim, who was found in a pool of his blood, to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.







“A careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wound on his chest while a blood-stained kitchen knife was also recovered as an exhibit at the scene.







“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion which she declined and demanded some money for her upkeep, which the deceased also refused to oblige, which eventually led to a scuffle that resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death.”