Man Nabbed While Attempting to Murder a Lady for Rituals (Graphic Photos)

A middle-aged man , Ogbonna Nwankwo, 41, has been arrested by the Anambra police command for the attempted murder of Bella Joseph,29, at Ihite, Orumba South LGA.

It is reported that on Wednesday Sept 2,2020, at about 8 in the morning, the suspect had allegedly attempted to murder the victim, in a motel by stabbing her with a knife on her stomach , causing her intestines to protrude and tried to cut off the right side of her breast probably for ritual purpose.

The victim who was in excruciating pain, screamed for help which attracted the attention of the motel manager and an angry mob who beat the suspect to stupor before the police intervened .

The victim and the suspect were both rushed to the hospital for treatment under tight security.

Meanwhile, a blood- stained knife was recovered at the scene as exhibit while the State’s Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.

It was earlier reported that a mother of four, Modupe Oyelade, on Wednesday petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking dissolution of her marriage of 17 years to husband, Aderemi on grounds over alleged attempt to use her for money ritual.

Modupe who lives at Iyana-Church area in Ibadan, told Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President that her husband is trying to murder her to make himself rich.

”He lied to me that he went to school. He has no certificate to show for it.

“After my husband had frustrated my efforts to further my education in the University , I got assistance from friends and I graduated.

“He wants to get rich quick and I am his target. I bleed every time I sleep with him. I see sacrificial calabash on my head in my dreams and in the bedroom.

“Sometimes when we are in bed, my husband does some magical things at midnight that suggests his evil intention towards me.

“When I saw these signs, I abandoned the home to him, but our Pastor intervened and I returned once more.

“I eventually packed away, but he traced me about with hired killers who confessed and warned me to be careful,” he said.

The respondent however, opposed the suit and denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Aderemi argued that his wife was adulterous who lays about with men.

“I did not make any attempt to use Modupe for money ritual. I have also been responsible to my children,” Aderemi stated.

Delivering judgment, Odunade, dissolved the marriage citing threat to life for the court’s decision.

He awarded custody of the four children to the plaintiff and ordered the defendant to pay N20,000 as their monthly feeding allowance in addition to been responsible for their education and other welfare.

