Man shot in arms, legs in ‘paramilitary-style attack’ in Co Antrim

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary-style attack”.

The man was targeted by a gang of three who forced their way into a house in Stranocum, Co Antrim at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said police are “treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack”.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society,” he said.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2308 of 19/09/20.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” – PA

