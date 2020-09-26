Man United still desperate to sign Jadon Sancho

Agency Reporter

Manchester United’s decision to make a take it or leave it offer for Jadon Sancho shows just how desperate they are to add the talented attacker. Jadon Sancho has been atop Manchester United’s shopping list for the duration of the summer transfer window. The Premier League club’s last-ditch attempt to sign the English starlet shows real desperation on behalf of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his managerial team.

According to The Daily Star, United are offering Borussia Dortmund £90 million to clinch a deal for the former Manchester City starlet. Dortmund officials have been adamant that Sancho would not be sold for less than £120 million this summer. The German club even imposed a deadline to sell their prized asset that passed several weeks ago.