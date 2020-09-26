Man using electric scooter found dead on road in Harmanstown, Co Meath

Gardaí­ are investigating the discovery of a body on the N51 in Harmanstown, Slane, Co Meath.

Gardaí­ attended the scene at about 2.50am on Saturday morning following reports of an unconscious man lying on the road.

The man who was travelling on an electric scooter from the direction of Slane, was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed pending a technical examination and local diversions were put in place.

At this time, gardaí are treating this incident as a possible road traffic collision and have appealed for witnesses to contact them. They have also appealed for camera footage from drivers who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between 1.30am and 3am.