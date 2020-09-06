Man Utd’s Fernandes welcomes son after Portugal game

Bruno Fernandes had to hurry across Porto on Saturday night after his wife Ana gave birth to his second child just hours after he finished playing for Portugal against Croatia in the Nations League.

The 25-year-old’s son, Goncalo, was born shortly after 12.30am on Sunday morning, just four hours after the Manchester United man completed Portugal’s victory at the Estadio do Dragao.

And Fernandes, whose wife was staying in Porto due to his international commitments, revealed that an anti-doping test after the match delayed his mission to meet his wife.

In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote: ‘September 6, 2020, when many thought that at the end of the national team’s game that Bruno Fernandes had not scored a goal they were wrong!’

‘Today, 38 weeks and 6 days ago, I scored one of the most important goals of my life and had to wait a distance of almost 9 months, anxious to see the ball hit the back of the net.

‘When the game was over many of you said “you didn’t score a goal”, but you were wrong because despite the final whistle, one of the two best shots I ever took in my career was about to go in, but not without the delegate calling me for anti-doping right after the game.

‘After those moments plus a few hours, behold! the ball went in – or in this specific case Gonçalo de Pinho Fernandes decided it was time for his father to score the second important goal in his life!

‘And so at 00:39 on the 6th of September my wife @anaapinho_ once again made our life gain even more life.’

Fernandes and his wife already have a three-year-old girl, Matilde, who celebrated her third birthday on the same day the Portuguese midfielder joined Manchester United on January 31.

On the pitch, Fernandes played the whole 90 minutes as Portugal thrashed World Cup finalists Croatia to get their Nations League defence off to the perfect start.

Joao Cancelo gave Fernando Santos’ side a first-half lead while second-half efforts from Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva sealed the impressive win.

Bruno Petkovic scored a stoppage time consolation for the Croatians, who were without talisman Luka Modric who chose to prepare for the upcoming LaLiga season with Real Madrid.