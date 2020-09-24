Man Who Burnt Wife’s Belongings Arraigned in Court

On Thursday, a 45 year-old businessman, Andrew Oteri, appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly setting his wife’s property on fire over infidelity.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on July 6 at 8 p.m at No 22, Pamal Street, Igbodigo, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed felony with malicious damage.

The police charged Oteri, whose address was not given, with two counts of felony and malicious damage.

Omoyeigha alleged that the defendant burnt his wife, Moyinoluwa’s bed, matress, four big coolers, clothing and shoes, all worth N236,000.

He said that the defendant committed offence contrary to and punishable under the provisions of sections 411, 412 and 451, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Mosunmola Ikujuni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ikujuni ordered that the surety must present evidence of one year tax clearance.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced , a sales representative, Obinna Ogbuji, to one year imprisonment for cheating and escaping from lawful custody.

The police charged Ogbuji with three-count, bordering on breach of trust, cheating and escaping from lawful custody.

The convict admitted committing the offences and begged the court for leniency.

Magistrate Aminu Eri, sentenced him without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Chukwudi Chigozie, of Shop C66, Wuse Market, Abuja, reported the matter to the Wuse Zone Three Police Divisional Headquarters on Aug. 14.

Ejike also said that the complainant said that on Dec. 22, 2019, he gave the convict some cartons of wine, valued at N250,000 to supply to a customer.

The prosecutor in addition said the convict collected the money from the customer, ran away to an unknown destination and converted the money to his personal use.

Ejike further said the convict was however sighted at Wuse Market on Aug.13, arrested and charged to court.

He said while awaiting the arrival of the Magistrate to be arraigned, the convict escaped.

According to Ejike, luck ran out on the convict as he was re-arrested on Sept. 3 and he confessed to the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 172, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Like this: Like Loading...