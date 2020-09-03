Manchester United Sign Donny Van de Beek From Ajax

Manchester United on Wednesday announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a reported fee of 39 million euros.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the 23-year-old Dutch international his first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal that could rise to 44 million euros ($52 million, £39 million).

Van de Beek played an important role in Ajax’s run to last year’s Champions League semi-finals and has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further season.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” said Van de Beek. “I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.”

Solskjaer said:

“Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United.” “His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position. “Donny’s performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Donny van de Beek is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and the Netherlands national team. Born in Nijkerkerveen, Van de Beek joined the Ajax academy in 2008.

