Mane: Thiago will take Liverpool to another level

Thiago Alcantara will take Liverpool to “another level” as Jurgen Klopp seeks to build a new era of dominance at Anfield.

That is the view of Reds team-mate Sadio Mane, who was thrilled to see the midfielder swap European champions Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 Premier League winners.

It is a signing that has captured the imagination of Liverpool fans and players alike, with Mane – who also welcomed Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas – delighted to have the Spain international on board.

“I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago,” he told the club’s official website.

“For sure, especially me and my team-mates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”

Mane scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Chelsea which marked Thiago’s debut off the bench, and it was a lively cameo from the newcomer.

Thiago’s 75 completed passes represented the highest tally any player has recorded in a maximum of 45 minutes in the Premier League since Opta began collecting such data in 2003.

He will hope to catch the eye again when Arsenal head to Merseyside on Monday, with Klopp’s men having also beaten Leeds United to make it a 100 per cent start to their title defence.

Fotmob

Vanguard