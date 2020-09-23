Many feared dead in Kogi petrol tanker explosion

Many people are feared dead after a petrol tanker exploded on Wednesday morning in Kogi State following a collision with a tricycle.

A media report said at least 30, may have died in the accident. But The Guardian Nigeria is yet to confirm the authenticity of the report.

Some Kogi State Polytechnic students, school bus conveying primary and secondary school students, residents and passers-by were said to be burnt by the fire sparked by the explosion.

Eyewitness account revealed that the petrol tanker which was coming from the Okene while making its way to the northern part of the country had a failed break which led to the accident.

