Many terrorists killed in massive airstrikes in Borno – DHQ

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole under subsidiary ‘Operation Hail Storm 2’, has eliminated scores of terrorists in massive airstrikes on their camps in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the latest success was the massive destruction of Boko Haram camps at Tongule on September 24 as well as those at Bone and Isari B Musa on September 25.

He explained that the airstrike on Tongule was undertaken after surveillance missions revealed confirmed the assembly of the terrorists within the settlement at nighttime.

According to him, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships for a night attack on the location, with their barrage of rockets neutralising several of the terrorists.

“At Bone, a settlement along the Yale-Kumshe axis, on the other hand, was attacked by a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible intelligence reports established that the location served as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks.

“The NAF attack aircraft engaged the location in multiple bomb and rocket runs, destroying several of their structures and neutralizing scores of terrorists.

“Similarly, at Isari B Musa several terrorists, who were observed both within and in bushes surrounding the settlement, were taken out as the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area,” he said.

(NAN)

