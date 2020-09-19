Mariah Carey and Katy Perry lead stars paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death at 87

Celebrity tributes poured in this Friday for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at the age of 87.

The liberal lion of the nation’s highest court succumbed to pancreatic cancer at home, surrounded by her family.

‘Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG,’ wrote Mariah Carey on Twitter.

Her fellow pop star Katy Perry also expressed her condolences via Twitter, writing: ‘#RIPRBG’ with a broken heart emoji.

Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa posted a picture of Ginsburg and wrote: ‘#rip RBG. The right kind of notorious. What a loss,’ with a heart emoji.

She was referring to Ginsburg’s affectionate nickname ‘Notorious RBG,’ which was a play on the late rapper, the Notorious BIG.

Avengers star Chris Evans posted a picture of Ginsburg to his Insta Stories and called her: ‘ONE OF ONE,’ also adding a heart.

Meanwhile his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Zoe Saldana wrote: ‘R.I.P. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ on her Insta Stories.

‘I know we can’t live forever, I only wish she could have,’ wrote Goldie Hawn while Kerry Washington tweeted: ‘Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.’

Martha Stewart uploaded a picture taken this Valentine’s Day of her own meeting with Ginsburg at the Library Of Congress.

They were gathered at a ceremony where the Supreme Court Justice gave a Woman Of Leadership Award to philanthropist Agnes Gund.

‘Please vote’: Sharing Ginsburg’s high school yearbook photo, January Jones wrote: ‘Rest in sweet peace to this beautiful champion of the people’

‘February 14, 2020. I was with Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg honoring her great work What an accomplished and very great lady!!!!!! May she Rest In Peace amidst this utter chaos!!!!!!!!!,’ wrote Martha.

‘May you Rest In Peace RBG. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!’ wrote Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill wrote: ‘Gut wrenching loss…Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel? #RIPRuthBaderGinsburg.’

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba toasted: ‘To Ruth,’ and Shameless lead Emmy Rossum tweeted that the news was ‘f***ing heart breaking.’

‘Ahhhhhhh mannnnnnnnn,’ wrote Glee actor Darren Criss, as Rosie O’Donnell lamented: ‘nooooooooooooo #rbg.’

Rosie’s former The View co-host Joy Behar wrote: ‘This is terrible news. They must not be allowed to put another conservative on the court. They must not!!!’

‘No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps,’ wrote Billy Eichner on his Twitter page in response to the news. ‘She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG.’

Sophia Bush declared she was ‘Truly and utterly gutted. And grateful. And in awe. And just so devastated. An icon and a hero. #RBG.’

Alyssa MIlano wrote: ‘She was my hero. I never got to meet her. But I loved her and the way she moved through this world with such strength and grace and conviction. Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. #RIPRBG.’

‘If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG,’ wrote Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently won a string of Emmys on the political sitcom Veep.

Jennifer Lopez shared an Instagram album showing the meeting she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez got to have with Ginsburg.

‘I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to,’ wrote Lopez.

‘Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word…’

The pop star remembered: ‘I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. #RIPRBG.’

Kevin McHale tweeted: ‘What an actual legend. Thank you RBG for a life of fighting for what’s right against all odds and for her family for sharing her with us. We are better off for having had her and I fear her absence.’

‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine,’ wrote Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

Shortly before her death Ginsburg said: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’

The election in November pits Republican incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump against the Democrat former vice president Joe Biden.

Supreme Court Justices are nominated by the President Of The United States and then confirmed by the Senate.

Early this month Trump unveiled a short-list of potential Supreme Court nominees including Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley.

If Trump picks Ginsburg’s replacement the balance of the court will be six Republican appointees to three Democrat ones, whereas if Biden chooses there will be four Democrat appointees to five Republican ones, as when Ginsburg was alive.

January Jones of Mad Men fame acknowledged the impact of Ginsburg’s death on the election when she posted a tribute to the late judge this Friday.

Sharing Ginsburg’s high school yearbook photo, Jones wrote: ‘Rest in sweet peace to this beautiful champion of the people. Please vote. #RBG.’

Andy Cohen posted the hashtag: ‘#MerrickGarland,’ the name of the judge President Obama nominated to the Supreme Court in March 2016.

Obama submitted Garland as a nominee after the death of the court’s conservative firebrand Antonin Scalia precipitating a huge row.

The Republican Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings for him, saying the next president should get to pick Scalia’s as it was Obama’s last year.

When Obama was replaced by Donald Trump the new Republican president nominated Neil Gorsuch whom the Senate confirmed.

Sarah Silverman also had an eye on the prospect of a conservative Ginsburg replacement as she paid her respects.

‘RIP RBG. Gutted Sad. Grateful for all she did. And very very scared,’ wrote the acclaimed comedian and actress.

Demi Moore quote-tweeted journalist Jamil Smith who wrote: ‘She carried too much weight, and for too long. We should live in an America where we only need to send condolences to everyone who knew and loved Justice Ginsburg, and not to the nation and democracy as a whole. I wish that we could simply mourn her. Alas.’

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. paid tribute with her quote: ‘Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.’

The Facts Of Life actress Mindy Cohn posted an Insta Stories portrait of Ginsburg and wrote: ‘RIP TO YOU RBG.’

Jennifer Aniston wrote: ‘This is so devastating for our country. Thank you for everything you did… Rest in Power RBG,’ and urged the public: ‘Everyone, PLEASE, right now, make a plan to VOTE.’

‘Truly believed she was eternal- we needed her to be eternal. What she means to our past was only rival led by what she still meant for our futures. There are no proper words to thank #RuthBaderGinsburg,’ wrote Lena Dunham.

‘All we can do is promise to keep fighting in her name, for the many freedoms she gave us and the rights she proclaimed as unassailable. Rest in ferocity, #RBG, knowing you really did it,’ she added.

Bette Midler erupted over a CNN headline about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the Senate would vote on a Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg.

‘What do you expect? Her body’s not even cold, and #MoscowMitch is on the horn looking for #RuthBaderGinsberg’s replacement. So Mitch. I’m sure the candidate he shoves into her chair will be a pisser. Literally. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were #BillBarr. Or worse. #Rudy,’ she wrote in an impassioned tweet.

Child star Storm Reid tweeted: ‘A warrior. RBG took up space undeniably. She reiterated that women aren’t and shouldn’t be the exception. We belong in all places. She led an extraordinary life and operated from a space of selflessness. All I can say is thank you. Rest in power. Godspeed.’

Hilaria Baldwin shared Ruth’s quote: ‘[I would like to be remembered as] someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.’