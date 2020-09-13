Marquess of Blandford announces the birth of his baby and reveals her daughter’s sweet name

The future Duke of Marlborough and his wife have announced the birth of their first child with a selection of adorable images of their ‘little angel’.

George Spencer-Churchill, the Marquess of Blandford, 28, has become a father after his wife interior designer Camilla Thorp, 32, gave birth to a daughter on Thursday night in Portland Hospital, London.

Revealing the news to their combined 10,000 followers on their Instagram pages, George wrote: ‘Welcome to the world baby girl Olympia Arabella Kitty Spencer-Churchill,’ while Camilla added: ‘So in love with our little angel.’

The pair posted a collection of sweet photographs with the posts yesterday, showing the couple embracing their daughter while still in hospital.

Newborn Olympia won’t inherit the family estate and fortune because of male primogeniture, which dictates it must go to the oldest son or closest male heir.

Followers quickly flooded the comments with their best wishes for the parents, with one writing: ‘She’s so gorgeous! Congratulations!’

George became Marquess of Blandford in 2014, following his grandfather’s death and was named by Tatler as one of the ’10 most eligible people in the land’ in 2017, before his wedding.

His ties to the biggest names in British society are extensive and date back generations.

Time for some bubbly! George treated his wife to a present following the birth of their daughter – which involved a cuddly toy and a bottle of champagne

George’s great-great-grandfather, the 9th Duke of Marlborough, was a first cousin of Sir Winston Churchill and was married to Consuelo Vanderbilt, of the prominent American Vanderbilt dynasty. The late Princess Diana was also George’s fourth cousin, once removed.

The aristocrat and polo player lives in leafy south-west London but will one day preside over the jaw-dropping 187-room Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire.

Camilla met aviation broker and Old Harrovian George 12 years ago while holidaying in the Isle of Wight, with the two marrying in a lavish ceremony at his family seat of Blenheim Palace in September 2018.

Camilla revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in a sweet Instagram post showing the pair bottle-feeding lambs in April this year, writing: ‘Getting some practise in.’

Recalling how their relationship started, Camilla told Tatler: ‘One day he just started holding my hand.

BLENHEIM PALACE A gift from Queen Anne to John Churchill, the first Duke of Marlborough, in 1704, Blenheim Palace was a reward for his victory over the army of Louis XIV of France in the Spanish War of Succession. Since then the palace has been held in trust for Duke after Duke and is currently the home of the 12th, Jamie Spencer-Churchill. Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim, which became a world heritage site in 1987. The 200,000sq ft estate has 187 rooms, dwarfing Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle,and attracts about 500,000 visitors every year.

‘Our parents have been friends for years, which made life much easier. We didn’t have to do the whole “meet the parents” thing.’

George, son of James Spencer-Churchill and his first wife Rebecca Mary Few Brown, popped the question at Soho House, Istanbul, and the couple set about planning the wedding.

Camilla, who did not hire a wedding planner, explained she had always thought she would marry at her mother’s Hampshire home but that her husband-to-be ‘thought it important for us to celebrate Blenheim’.

The couple tied the knot at nearby St Mary Magdalene Church before heading back for a party beneath a marquee on the palace’s South Lawn.

Interior designer Camilla was given away by her father James, an architect.

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated with friends and family at the palace, which is set in 2,000 acres.

Camilla wore a Dolce & Gabanna white dress, which was the first bespoke bridal gown by the designer ever to have been worn in Britain.

As part of her bridal outfit Camilla also wore an heirloom which has been in the Marlborough family since 1895.

The diamond and pearl-encrusted Boucheron tiara, which was sewn into the bride’s hair, was originally a wedding gift to Consuelo Vanderbilt, one of the ‘Dollar Princesses’, from her father at the time of her marriage to the 9th Duke of Marlborough.

