Marriage Is Not An Achievement – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson | Pinterest

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has reminded her followers that marriage is not an achievement.

The Ghanaian screen star said this in response to a roll who told her that she is getting old and needs to consider getting hooked to a man.

The Twitter troll wrote:

“Yvonne Nelson, won’t you get married? You are getting old.”

In response, the mother of one wrote:

“Marriage, like I always say, isn’t an achievement for me. Real love, kids, an education and happiness are. You can’t tell me how to live my life. The society you wanna please so much will kill you one day. No one cares about you anyways. I’ll live the way i want it. I can do the so-called marriage when it feels right.”

Earlier this year, Nelson had fans speculating whether she was getting set to walk down the aisle. This came after she wrote on Twitter:

“You’ll be bounced at my wedding if you don’t bring a gift. You cant come and eat my jollof for free. This perperh life must stop.”

Yvonne Nelson, Jamie Roberts and their daughter | Gh Gossip

In 2019, she confirmed her split from her British baby daddy Jamie Roberts.

In an interview with Ghanaian radio station, Joy FM, she confrimed that although he comes to visit daughter, they are no longer together. She said:

“He doesn’t live here, so I guess he is having fun. You guys can check him out on social media. He is always posting stuff on social media, I believe he is okay, he is doing well. The last time I saw him, I was writing exams, I didn’t see much of him, but he was here with his two kids to see my daughter…me I was busy writing my exams. Everyone knows we are not together.”

The actress also famously dated Nigerian singer Iyanya with whom she had a very publicised split.