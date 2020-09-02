Married Woman Glued To Lover While Having S3x In Ogun State (video)

A video making rounds online captured moment an unidentified married woman got glued to her lover while having s3x.
Eyewitnesses linked the incident to “Magun” and it was gathered that the incident occurred in Ogun state. The couple were seen in the viral video crying and begging to regain their freedom from the charm.
Magun which in Yoruba language means “Do not climb”, is a dreadful and deadly charm usually employed by offended husbands to punish adulterous men having illicit sexual affairs with their wives.
The man had been suspecting his wife was involved in extra marital affairs so he went ahead to put the charm on her.
According to the husband, he called one of his friends in Benin republic, who introduced him to a native doctor.
The charm was pretty effective as the lady and her lover got stuck and caught in the act.
In the video, the woman, who could be seen crying bitterly, had brought her side lover to her matrimonial home to have sexual intercourse with the mindset that her boyfriend was away.
However, her husband was around unbeknownst to them and he said they will all have to go to the police station to resolve the issue.
