Masari: Katsina has come of age at 33

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

KATSINA State Governor Aminu Masari has reflected on the growth and development experienced by the state so far since its creation 33 years ago, declaring that it had come of age.

Masari, who made the declaration during an exclusive chat with The Nation at Government House Katsina, also stated that the question of whether the state had come of age or not was subject to opinions and interpretations but to him, the state had made giant strides in the area of growth and development.

“Looking back at the general developmental progress already made in the area of infrastructure and other sectors, certainly Katsina have made progress whichever way you may look at it’’

On several social intervention programmes designed to uplift the social and economic status of the people, Masari said the state was working hard to sensitise the people on available government opportunities and incentives designed to lift their status via the media especially radio and local television.

Governor Masari was proud to announce the setting up of a Micro-Finance bank with a takeoff share capital of N1billion.