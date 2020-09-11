Massachusetts couple’s gender reveal goes painfully wrong when flare fires into dad-to-be’s crotch

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline

A dad-to-be has been literally left accidentally set off a gender reveal flare straight into his crotch – leaving one friend to joke ‘no need for that vasectomy’.

When Kristin Cressotti and husband Tom gathered family and friends for a gender reveal party at home in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, on August 30 they had no idea what sex their second child would be.

With four-year-old daughter Ella standing between them, the couple – who have been married for six years – prepared to fire their powder cannons into the sky.

After counting down from five, medical sales rep Kristin, 36, fired the blue powder into the air, closely followed by her real estate agent husband.

Unfortunately for Tom, 43, the cannons were facing the wrong way, leaving his groin to take the full brunt of the blast, which was meant to shoot powder 30 feet away.

Hilarious footage shows Tom doubled over before curling up on the floor with onlookers laughing – leaving his shorts covered in bright blue powder to show he’s due to have a son.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 751,000 times online, one of the family’s male friends can be heard shouting ‘no need for a vasectomy’.

Kristin said: ‘The overall reaction was shock, followed by laughter. Once everyone knew we were all ok we had lots of laughs about the event.

‘Unfortunately the instructions in the box were unclear. We were apparently holding the powder cannons pointing in the wrong direction.

‘When used correctly the powder should be dispersed 20-30 feet into the air. Since Tom’s cannon was unknowingly pointing right at his genitals, he was directly blasted.

The family, now covered in blue powder, were pleasantly surprised to discover they were having a baby boy but the moment was slightly tainted by the painful experience that followed

Instead of shooting 30ft away from them, the blue powder fired straight at them and engulfed them in a blue haze and Tom soon fell to the floor doubled up in pain

‘He was not permanently hurt by the accident and fully recovered within minutes. Tom was just shocked that we were holding them the incorrect way.

‘Apparently this was all my fault!

‘Everyone was also very excited that we are having a baby boy. He is due on February 7, 2021 and we can’t wait to meet him.’

Thankfully, Tom recovered within a few minutes of the incident and the couple, who have been married for six years, were able to enjoy the happy news that their daughter Ella was going to have a little brother

Since being uploaded to Facebook, the video has been shared more than 6,300 times, leaving many people to joke ‘no more babies for him’.

One person commented: ‘Lmao we’re doing that for next time, free vasectomy.’

Another person said: ‘Thank god they got a boy. He might be done.’