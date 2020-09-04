Matawalle warns oppositions in Zamfara over hate speech

By Ifeanyi Nwannah

The Zamfara State governor, Hon Bello mohammed Matawalle has sent a red signal to the opposition party in the state, warning that their utterances would send them go to prison if they desist to correct themselves.

He stated this while welcoming APC chieftains who decamped to the ruling PDP in the state in, pointing out that he would arrest and prosecute any politician who defamed or assassinate his character .

READ ALSO: Your Excellency garners global acclaim from fans

“If the members of the opposition cannot defend what they say, that however amount to deformation of character. I therefore advice them to stop deforming other people ’s character , because I will order the arrest of whoever is caught doing that and he will go to jail. ” he lamented.

The governor explained that some politicians had resorted to the use of hate speeches and defamation of character for political gains because they had since lost their political relevance .

Matawalle therefore warned such politicians to keep off from the state government affairs or face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard