Max Air begins domestic flights in Katsina

Augustine OkezieK, Katsina

Max Air, a domestic airline owned by Katsina business mogul, Alhaji Bara’u Mangal, has kicked off its domestic flights to various parts of the country with an initial flight from Abuja to Katsina state.

The flight had Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, and several highly placed indigenes of Katsina state on board.

Addressing newsmen at Umar Musa Yar’Adua airport shortly on arrival aboard the flight, Masari called on citizens of the state, traders and businessmen as well as travelers from neighbouring northwest states to patronize the airline, to ensure its successful take-off

He assured that the present APC administration would strive to correct the mistakes made by previous administration’s which failed on the airline transportation project assuring that the government would look out for some business concerns and request them to patronize the services of the flight, saying a compulsory fee may likely be placed on such businessmen to the extent that whether they travel or not, there are certain seats that would be allocated to their enterprises.

He further called on those who previously travel to Katsina via Kano to redirect their movements and patronize the airline, adding that it is more cost-saving and efficient.

He said; ’’the journey from Abuja was a smooth one and there was no time-wasting. This is part of the state government’s effort to boost both the revenue drive and the economy of the state.

‘’I am calling on our people and travelers from neighboring states to patronize this air and contribute in the development of the state.”

The Nation recalled that a memorandum of understanding (MOU), was signed earlier this year, between Katsina State Government and Max Air for domestic flights twice a week from Mallam Umar Musa Yar’Adua International Airport Katsina to various destinations in the country, commencing early September this year.

Governor Masari, Secretary to State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the state Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, signed on behalf of the government, while Vice Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Bishir Bara’u Mangal, the Director and Deputy Director of operations signed on behalf of the company.

Masari described the agreement as another developmental effort to open Katsina to other parts of the country and the world at large.

He stressed that by having commercial flights of which people of Katsina have been asking for would improve commercial activities in the state.

He said the burden of maintaining the flight needs to be equitably shared with buoyant business concerns, stressing that the chairman of Max Air Nigeria Limited would also sponsor some seats.

Alhaji Masari also disclosed that his government would encourage others to start using the plane to Abuja and Lagos. Adding that it is very important because, with the level of insecurity now and the level of vehicles on the roads, air travel will be more cost-effective

Earlier, Deputy Director in charge of operations, Alhaji Dikko Dahiru Bara’u Mangal told the Governor that the company would operate twice a week flights from Katsina to other destinations in Nigeria.