Mayor Bill de Blasio struck by electric scooter on Manhattan crosswalk

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Published: 08:12 EDT, 29 September 2020 | Updated: 08:14 EDT, 29 September 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio was struck on the arm by an electric scooter as he stepped on to a crosswalk in Lower Manhattan.

The 59-year-old had been crossing the road at 10.15am on Monday when he was sideswiped by a man on the e-scooter.

De Blasio escaped unharmed during the collision.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (pictured) was struck on the arm by an electric scooter as he stepped on to a crosswalk in Lower Manhattan

The rider, who was travelling with his seven-year-old daughter, had not been wearing a helmet, according to The New York Post.

It is thought that the girl fell off the device and tumbled to the floor – but both father and daughter suffered only minor injuries.

The mayor reportedly checked on the pair immediately afterwards and offered a tissue to attend to minor scratches that were bleeding.

Bill Neidhardt, the mayor’s press secretary, has since urged New Yorkers to take care and follow proper safety precautions.

He said: ‘City Hall encourages everyone to obey traffic signals and wear a helmet.’

Earlier this year New York City Council voted on bills to legalize the use of electric bikes and scooters citywide (stock image)

Earlier this year New York City Council voted on bills to legalize the use of electric bikes and scooters citywide.

Lawmakers had already approved the use of e-bikes and e-scooters statewide in April but the decision on how to regulate the vehicles was left to local officials.

It was hoped that a pilot program would also be created to bring a shared e-scooter program to neighborhoods currently lacking transit options and under-served by existing share programs like Citi Bike and Revel.