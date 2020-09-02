Media has the power to change Nigeria

Iretiola Ojekhoa is a broadcaster and politic ian seeking change in every sphere of national life. She is founder and executive director TIG Television, which was unveiled last week in Lagos. In this chat with EVELYN OSAGIE , she speaks on the new normal, the media and more.

In your view, what are the lessons in the wake of COVID-19?

In many spheres of our nation right now, things have really gone obsolete and we have no new models. And so, we can talk and criticise but where are the new models? COVID-19 has shown a lot of systems are obsolete. Take for instance, our educational system. What our children go to school to learn for years is what a teacher can record in minutes and send. And most of our teachers have taught the same thing for 35 years; so why don’t we record? And most of them have no life to add – all they do is speak and they get tired of speaking but still continue to speak to our children. And it gets to a point, even the children are tired of seeing and listening to tired people because if you have said something over and over for 20 years, you’d get tired of saying it.

What about the media?

Our information gathering processes in Nigeria are obsolete.Our country is bedeviled with so many problems, yet we sit around and talk. If you want to change that, build something different. Politics is where I play and I’m not ashamed to say I belong to that group. I joined intentionally when I asked myself what is the worth of your integrity if you pocket it and sit at home, talking and pointing accusing fingers while the real people influencing things and setting the status quo are bad people. It is not enough to point at politicians as being the problem. But, what about the judiciary? This is not pointing fingers. Things have gotten so bad. Corruption, itself, is obsolete because everyone is tired. We need new models in all spheres of our national life. But everyone is waiting for someone that’d make them stop.

So, how do we build a new model of everything?

George Elliot said and I quote, “you never change things by fighting with existing realities”. To change something, build a new model that makes the old model obsolete. This is what we intend to do with TIG TV.

As a broadcaster for years and a political player, my dream is to have the Nigeria of our dreams – one that is an inspiration to the world on everything good. Yes, we have corrupt officials in all spheres of the society. And I’ve looked at it: it is difficult to change the status quo in the judiciary, education and politics with the swipe of the hand. But, the media is the answer. The media has the power to change Nigeria. Indeed, there’s so much darkness in the country and where there’s gross darkness, the media can be that light that would shine its light into those dark places. I mean, a media platform that is solely dedicated towards the transformation of Nigeria has that power to build or support the building of new models in all spheres. You’d be shocked at how fast darkness would disappear.

Why the name, There Is God (TIG)?

I know the term is referred to religion; but this is not just about religion. We all believe in God but hardly live by His rule or show that we care. So, with the term, it’s a common ground that urges us to live as the new tribe – a Nigerian with a difference.

But is the media exempted from corruption in the country?

No. As a broadcaster, who worked in a media house for eight years before I resigned several years back, I saw then that we were not given enough room to be what we were actually supposed to be doing. For instance, when you go out to cover a school’s debate and you find that the Principal raped a student, what should be more important to you as a journalist? Shouldn’t it be the more serious case on ground? But even if you take the case to your media house, it will be dismissed because it’s not part of the schedule. There was no room for changing the society. And I wanted more.

So, I have looked forward so much for years to the transformation of Nigeria via the media. That inspired the move to start a TV that is set out to showcase what is good, encouraging the good, bringing more people into the net of the good. The good seems to be hiding in Nigeria right now because there’s no money or no platform to back them. So, TIG (There Is God) TV will be the channel for everyone who is doing one thing or the other to make Nigeria better. It’s a television station that would be totally devoted to the transformation agenda of this nation by ordinary people. And for those asking who is bankrolling this? “No one”. That’s why we are calling for partnerships from everyone who believes and looks forward to a better Nigeria. This is going to be ours. Together, let’s build new models through the media and it is going to be transparent. It is not a one-man show, belonging to somebody somewhere. And that’s why we are gathering like-minds to come on board.

How long have you been toiling with the idea of setting up the station?

When I was 40, about seven years ago on my birthday, I remember clearly declaring that deep in my heart, I was going to start a TV channel. And although I lived in Akure at the time, it didn’t seem realistic. But, I’d put my heart to it and make sure it happens. I’ve had the mind of starting a TV channel that was going to be the catalyst to making so many things change in Nigeria. And now is the right time. It would be a 24-hour station focused on promoting game-changers, those who are touching lives in their fields and those doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way with a mind of transforming the country, such as creating thousands of jobs. And we would have reality programmes on real-time activities and news.