Meet eight Nigerian singers other than Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido making wave

There are young, talented and popular artistes who are dominating the Nigerian music scene.

Aside from Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni and Davido, this new crop of singers have a string of hits that have earned them a huge fanbase.

And they are all less than 30 years.

We are talking about Rema with hits like ‘Woman’, Joeboy’s ‘Vibration’ and Fireboy whose track titled ‘Jealous’ have become party favourites. But aside from the aforementioned, there are others too that are also making waves at the moment.

PREMIUM TIMES presents the list of music sensations in Nigeria

Fireboy

YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML, is known for his love songs and his ability to wow his fans with his powerful lyrics. He is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry and a household name in Nigeria.

With over 10 hits and one hot album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’, to his credit within two years of breaking out in the music scene, he is definitely a force to reckon with it.


Omah Lay

The Rivers-State-born artiste, Stanley Omah, popularly known as Omah Lay, has also won the hearts of the people.

Known for his popular singles like ‘You’, ‘Lolo’, ‘Damn’, ‘Bad influence’ and a lot more, Omah Lay is currently signed to Dvpiper Music record label. Most of his songs combine the tune of Wizkid’s songs and the profundity of Burna Boy’s.

He released his debut 5 track EP in 2020 and gained millions of streams on all streaming platforms.

