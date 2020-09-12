Meet eight Nigerian singers other than Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido making wave

There are young, talented and popular artistes who are dominating the Nigerian music scene.

Aside from Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni and Davido, this new crop of singers have a string of hits that have earned them a huge fanbase.

And they are all less than 30 years.

We are talking about Rema with hits like ‘Woman’, Joeboy’s ‘Vibration’ and Fireboy whose track titled ‘Jealous’ have become party favourites. But aside from the aforementioned, there are others too that are also making waves at the moment.

PREMIUM TIMES presents the list of music sensations in Nigeria

Fireboy

YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML, is known for his love songs and his ability to wow his fans with his powerful lyrics. He is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry and a household name in Nigeria.

With over 10 hits and one hot album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’, to his credit within two years of breaking out in the music scene, he is definitely a force to reckon with it.