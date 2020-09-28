Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘have agreed to star in fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series’

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly agreed to star in a fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series with cameras following them for three months.

The couple ‘want to give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do’, a source said.

It comes after they signed a £112 million Netflix deal to make TV series, films and children’s shows for the streaming service.

The docuseries will follow the couple for three months and focus on their charitable work, according to a report in The Sun.

‘They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,’ a source told the publication.

‘It will all be very tasteful, and not Katie Price and Peter Andre-style reality TV, but they want to give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do.’

According to the source, ‘much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.

‘But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her.’

Editor of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said the couple were ‘hypocritical’ for agreeing to the reality series after they left the UK for the U.S. for greater privacy.

‘It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do,’ she said.

PR executive Mark Borkowski told The Sun: ‘Viewers will be interested to see what they are up to but there needs to be authenticity.

‘They have laid out a grand plan and are fulfilling it. They are doing this all on their own terms.’

A Netflix spokesperson told the publication:’The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

‘But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.’