Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, 64, takes over as boss of elderly care homes firm

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline

Published: 10:13 EDT, 27 September 2020 | Updated: 10:15 EDT, 27 September 2020

Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex‘s mother, has been appointed the boss of a care company for the elderly.

The 64-year-old, who is a former yoga instructor, is now the Chief Executive Officer for the company Loving Kindness, based in Beverly Hills.

Meghan Markle’s lawyer Rick Genow, who represents a string of movie stars, reportedly set up the deal, according to the Express.

Doria (pictured with Meghan), 64, who quit her post as a social worker at a mental health clinic after her daughter married into the Royal Family in 2018, is now in charge of care company

Company documents filed in California earlier this year show Doria is the CEO, CFO and Company Secretary of a firm called Loving Kindess Senior Care Management Inc

The company describes itself as a ‘senior care management company’ and it says it ‘was created to support and give peace of mind to you, your beloved parent, relative or friend’.

The company’s website states: ‘Our role is to provide a holistic approach to care by guiding and advocating for the client and families while managing and navigating important concerns around health and social issues.’

According to official documents, Meghan’s mother has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary as well as CEO.

The company’s address if listed as Beverley Hills, in California, but official documents state the jurisdiction of the company is Delaware.

The phrase ‘loving kindness’ has links to Buddhism, which has served as an inspiration for both Meghan and Doria.

One US business expert told the Sunday Express: ‘It’s not the usual sort of deal for someone like Rick Genow to get involved in.

‘When you are as highprofile as Meghan and her family it’s understandable why they would keep things as low-profile as possible.’

Pictured: Dora, Meghan and Harry in London in September 2018

Meghan’s lawyer Rick Genow is also based in Beverly Hills and is a founding partner of Hollywood powerhouse law firm Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.

Official documents list Genow as Agent for Service of Process.

He also represents actor Sir Ben Kingsley and has also worked closely with the film studio Paramount Pictures.

Earlier this year, Doria, who quit her post as a social worker at a mental health clinic after her daughter married into the royal family in 2018, was teaching how to make jewellery at a community college in Los Angeles.

Doria was a make-up artist on television show General Hospital when she met Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, a lighting director.

She used to sell jewellery that she had made herself to help the family finances.

Meghan was six years old when her parents divorced and she lived with her mother until she was a teenager, when she moved to live with Thomas.