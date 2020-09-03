Men At War – Cubana Chief Priest Sends Strong Message As He Allegedly Dumps Cubana Group

The business relationship between popular club owner, Obi Cubana, and one of his favourite employees, Cubana Chief Priest, has apparently ended.

This was after Cubana Chief Priest reportedly told Obi Cubana that he no longer wants to be part of Cubana Group, which owns several night clubs in Nigeria.

Cubana Chief Priest now reportedly runs his own night club named De Angels and located in Owerri, Imo State, where Cubana Group also runs a night club.

This has reportedly caused issues between him and his former boss, Obi Cubana, who has now unfollowed him on Instagram.

The last post made by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram sees him stating that he needs his freedom after serving so well.

“I have served so well and learnt so much. I did so well that history will never forget. I need my freedom. I have to do my own,” he said.

Wondering why his decision is creating anger, Cubana Chief Priest said that “a child is meant to grow to be greater than his father” and that such should not lead to a fight.

Obi Cubana works with close associates including Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest to manage his entertainment conglomerates around the country. Obi Cubana in a recent interview revealed that he is currently working on Cubana Dubai and Cubana Real Estate

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest is an Imo-born show promoter, millionaire and businessman. Who until now was the General Manager and Co-Director of Cubana Group (Cubana Leisure Outfits).

This group of companies includes Grand Cubana hotels, Cubana night clubs, Pablo Cubana, Rolex hotels, Opium Cubana as well as Crave Cubana. They founded the outfits, which started at Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, and they include creative and luxurious hospitality companies, with branches in Owerri, Lagos, and Abuja.W

