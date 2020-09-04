Men At War : “I Might Go To Bed And Never Wake Up” – Cubana Chiefpriest (Video)

Following his recent fallout with his boss, celebrity bar man, Cubana Chiefpriest has pleaded with his fans to put him in prayers.

Cubana Chiefpriest popularly known as the barman during a live session on Instagram, begged his fans to put him in prayers if they love him, because he might “go to bed and never wake up”.

He further expressed his bitterness over the fact that people can go to any length to “bring a rich hommie” down.

He said he has so many haters right now who are hell bent on bringing him down and destroying all the good things he enjoys.

This is coming hours after media reports circulated of him leaving Cubana Group over a scuffle with his boss.

The street journal had earlier reported that the business relationship between popular club owner, Obi and one of his favourite employees, Cubana Chief Priest, has apparently ended.

This was after Cubana Chief Priest reportedly told his boss that he no longer wants to be part of the Group, which owns several night clubs in Nigeria.

Cubana Chief Priest now reportedly runs his own night club named De Angels and located in Owerri, Imo State, where Cubana Group also runs a night club.

This has reportedly caused issues between him and his former boss, who has now unfollowed him on Instagram.

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest is an Imo-born show promoter, millionaire and businessman. Who until now was the General Manager and Co-Director of Cubana Group, Leisure Outfits.

This group of companies includes Grand hotels, night clubs, Pablo , Rolex hotels, Opium Cubana as well as Crave Cubana. They founded the outfits, which started at Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, and they include creative and luxurious hospitality companies, with branches in Owerri, Lagos, and Abuja.

Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is a Nigerian Based businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a show killer, he is the chairman of the popular Cabana groups, he was born 12th April 1975, and he is currently 45 Years Old as of this year 2020. Obi Iyiegbu is from Oba, a community in Demili-South Local Government Area in Anambra State, Nigeria.

