Mendy Completes Chelsea Move

Chelsea Football Club has officially announced they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Mendy, according to the statement issued by Chelsea, has signed a five-year deal that would keep him at the Bridge till 2025.

The Senegalese international will be competing against Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot between the posts in the season ahead.

After signing his long-term contract with the Blues, Mendy said: “I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

On signing Mendy, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.”

Born in Montivilliers in northern France, Mendy began his career at AS Cherbourg in the Championnat National, the third tier of French football, and remained with the Normandy-based club until 2014.

Following a brief spell at Marseille B without making an appearance, the goalkeeper moved up the footballing pyramid in 2016 by joining Reims and quickly established himself as the first choice between the sticks.

Among the teams that finished in top 10 in the Premier League table last season, Chelsea, with 54 goals, conceded the most; a development that was largely blamed on errors by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

This may have informed the move for Mendy, who was part of the Senegal team that went all the way to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.

