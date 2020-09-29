Michael Schumacher ‘staying at £27m mansion in Majorca that his wife bought from Florentino Perez

By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline

Published: 04:00 EDT, 29 September 2020 | Updated: 08:26 EDT, 29 September 2020

Stricken Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is reportedly spending time at a luxury villa in Majorca his wife bought three years ago from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The seven-time world champion has been moved to the exclusive property on the upmarket estate of Las Brisas near Andratx in the south-west of the island from his Swiss home, Spanish press say.

The mansion where the 51-year-old is battling to get better has been identified as Villa Yasmin, which Corinna Schumacher is said to have purchased in 2017.

The stunning pad where Michael Schumacher is staying in Majorca (pictured), features two swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and unrivalled sea views

Michael (right, before his accident) and his wife Corinna (left) previously owned a villa on the island and are thought to have holidayed there before his devastating skiing accident in 2013

Spanish press including respected Majorcan daily Diario de Mallorca and Catalan daily La Vanguardia published their reports after ex-F1 team boss and former QPR co-owner Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci claimed: ‘Michael doesn’t speak, he communicates with his eyes.

‘Only three people can visit him and I know who they are.’

Speaking on the Italian version of Big Brother the brunette added, in comments echoed by Spanish press: ‘They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house.’

German tabloid Bild first linked the F1 legend to Perez’s Majorca mansion in July 2018, saying Corinna had purchased it for £27m so she could spend holidays there with her children and friends.

The house was bought by Perez in 2005 but he sold it in 2017 following the death of his wife

Before being moved to Majorca, Schumacher was hidden from the world in a £50m mansion in Gland, Switzerland

In August 2018 the Schumachers denied they were moving to the island. Spanish mayoress Katia Rouarch had claimed at the time that Schumacher would leave his home in Lake Geneva for the property in an interview with L’Illustre.

The magazine quoted Rouarch, who became mayoress of Andratx in June 2017, as saying: ‘I can officially confirm Michael Schumacher is going to move in to our municipality and that everything is being prepared to welcome him.’

But family spokeswoman Sabine Kehm told AFP in an email back then: ‘The Schumacher family does not plan to move to Mallorca.’

The house was bought by building magnate Perez in 2005 but he put it up for sale in 2017 after the death of his wife Mari Angeles Sandoval.

The villa is part of a 15,000-square-metre estate which boasts two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden.

Schumacher, the only driver in history to win seven F1 World Championships, was placed in a medically-induced coma after a life-threatening skiing accident in December 2013 in the French Alps.

He was relocated to the family home on the shores of Lake Geneva in September 2014.

Updates on his health have been few and far between.

Michael Schumacher suffered devastating brain injuries in a skiing accident in 2013

Schumacher, with his wife Corinna, is likely to be in a ‘vegetative state’, says Erich Riederer

Renowned neurosurgeon Erich Riederer claimed last week there was little chance Schumacher would ever make a full recovery.

The surgeon, thought to have been giving his opinion as an outsider, said in a documentary on French television station TMC: ‘I think he’s in a vegetative state, which means he’s awake but not responding.

‘He is breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take baby steps with help, but no more.

‘I think that’s the maximum for him. Is there any chance of seeing him like he was before his accident? I really don’t think so.’

Updates on the health of the Ferrari legend have been few and far between in recent years

Schumacher drives at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2006 during his incredibly successful career

Riederer’s interview came shortly after ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt revealed he had visited Schumacher at his Swiss home and said: ‘He is fighting. I hope the world will be able to see him again.

‘This is what he and his family are working towards.’

The F1 legend’s health has been shrouded in secrecy since his near-fatal brain injury in 2013 after falling and cracking his head while skiing off-piste.

He left Grenoble Hospital in June 2014 after regaining consciousness for further rehabilitation at the University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland before leaving to continue his recovery at home.

The seven-time Formula One champion was in a coma for six months after the accident