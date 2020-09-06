Mikel Obi stars as Stoke beat Newcastle

Our Reporter

Newcastle player John Mikel Obi was impressive as Stoke City registered a win against Premier League opposition for the second game running after beating Newcastle United 1-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Michael O’Neill has hinted that the former Nigeria international stands a good chance of making his competitive debut against Millwall next Saturday after he was named in the starting lineup in today’s game.

It was the third pre-season match that Mikel has been included in the starting XI, having also started against Shrewsbury Town and Leeds United.

In a 3-5-2 formation, Mikel was part of a midfield three also featuring Nick Powell and Sam Clucas. The Stoke City number 13 got valuable game time, spending 76 minutes on the pitch before he was subbed out for Jordan Cousins.