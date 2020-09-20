Military arrests leader, 10 suspected members of notorious cult group in Jos

soldiers

The Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau State has arrested one Hussaini Isah believed to be the leader of ‘Sara-suka’, a suspected cult group operating in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area. Also arrested were 10 others suspected to be members of the group.

Major-General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, who paraded the suspects yesterday in Jos, said they were arrested at Gangare community.

Okonkwo said the arrest signified a major breakthrough in the determination to rid Jos of bad elements.

“We shall not rest until petty crimes, killings and other forms of insecurity are curtailed.

“These suspects are largely responsible for the crimes and all forms of disorder in Jos.

“They kill innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous human beings.

“Yes, we have redeployed our troops to the hinterlands, but we shall continue to raid communties in the city centre to halt these crimes,” he said.

