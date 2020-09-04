‘Military can’t determine IDPs’ return’

From Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The military on Thursday said it cannot determine when it will be safe for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State and other places affected by the Boko Haram insurgency to return to their respective villages.

It said that the decision to resettle the IDPs in Borno State, is the sole responsibility of the civil authorities, adding that the Military can only provide an enabling environment for the implementation.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, General John Enenche, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists during the weekly media briefing with defence correspondents at the Defence Headquarters, saidt the military will continue to work with civil authorities to provide adequate security for the resettlement of the IDPs.