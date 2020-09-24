Military Kills Top Boko Haram Commanders – Spokesman

A file photo of army combatants.

The military on Thursday said it has successfully eliminated several top Boko Haram leaders at the Lake Chad Basin in Borno.

According to a statement signed by a spokesman, Major-General John Enenche, the commanders were killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin conducted massive clearance operations,” Enenche said.

“The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Several top BHT/ISWAP terrorists commanders were killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish among others.”

Enenche added that the military was committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country

“While the good people of the North East are once again assured of troop’s commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations,” he said.