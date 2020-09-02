Milwaukee police community service officer fatally shot by neighbor in dispute over grass clippings

Some neighbors say Sarosh and the neighbor had been friends for years, others say they had gotten into disputes in the past

Milwaukee police community service officer Naeem Sarosh, 35, was fatally shot Monday night around 6pm by his 65-year-old neighbor, police say

Published: 11:46 EDT, 2 September 2020 | Updated: 14:21 EDT, 2 September 2020

An off-duty Milwaukee police community officer was shot dead by a neighbor mowing his lawn after he joked the neighbor was throwing grass clippings in front of his home.

Naeem Sarosh, 35, a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, was allegedly shot four times by his 65-year-old neighbor Monday night at 6pm.

A family friend says Sarosh was joking with the neighbor who was mowing his front lawn. Sarosh allegedly said the neighbor was throwing grass onto his front lawn near South 22nd Place and West Layton Avenue.

After the joke the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and opened fire. Sarosh grabbed his wife and tried to run inside but was hit four times, according to KFVS.

‘I’m dumbfounded by it because everybody is very quiet. We always say hello. Nobody bothers anybody. It’s shocking,’ neighbor Tammy Mitton, who overheard Sarosh arguing with his neighbor.

‘I heard loud discussion, couldn’t make out any words, but then, a man just screamed at the top of his lungs, “I told you to put that down,”‘ Mitton said.

The 65-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Sarosh’s family and the suspect’s family were reportedly good friends before the shooting, but some neighbors say Sarosh and the suspect had gotten into fights before.

Neighbor Nicole Santiago said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Sarosh was ‘an outstanding member of the community’ who leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

He lived in the neighborhood for about four to five years, but had recurring disputes with the suspect, Santiago said.

She said the suspect has lived in the area for decades but has mostly kept to himself.

On Monday night Sarosh allegedly spoke with his 65-year-old neighbor (suspect’s home above) who was mowing his front lawn and joked the neighbor was throwing grass onto his front lawn

Evidence of a crime scene and life saving measures pictured in the driveway of the suspect’s home

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett released a statement praising Sarosh as a well-respected employee.

‘While the circumstances of the situation haven’t been fully determined, these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all,’ Barrett said.

A police investigation into the shooting is ongoing and criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

‘Community Service Officer Sarosh is a four-year veteran with the Milwaukee Police Department and was assigned to District 2. He will be greatly missed by the members of this organization and by the members of our community,’ the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

Sarosh worked with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years as a community service officer where he responded to crimes like vandalism and no injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports. Pictured right in an interview in 2011

In this position Sarosh responded to crimes like vandalism and no injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports.

According to a 2017 job posting, community service officers are not sworn officers but they help respond to non-emergency calls and help with accident investigations. They are also unarmed.

Ald. Scott Spiker, who represents the Clayton Crest neighborhood where the shooting happened, called the fatal attack ‘senseless’ in a statement on Tuesday.

‘When guns are used to settle disputes, whether among acquaintances or complete strangers, only tragedy can result,’ he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sarosh’s family, raising over $13,000 of its $20,000 goal so far.