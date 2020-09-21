Minister approves retreat over fire outbreaks 

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

MINISTER of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello has approved a retreat for officers and men of the Fire Service, following several fire outbreaks in the FCT, Abuja, between January and March this year.

Director, FCT Fire Service, Julius Opetunsin who made this known while speaking to reporters during a retreat it organised in Karu, said the event would enhance the performance of their duties.

Opetunsin said: “The number of fire outbreak we experienced this year even from January to March, was so much that the honourable minister had to approve this retreat.

“But, because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that is why we have not been able to do it within January and March. But normally there will always be fire”.

The fire boss vowed to refocus the efforts of Service on fire prevention and enforcement, rather than fire-fighting, adding that: “Once people know what to do to prevent fire outbreak, there will be a reduction in the number of incidences.