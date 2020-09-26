Minister asks TCN to collaborate with DisCo to improve power supply

Goddy Jeddy-Agba, minister of state for power, has urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to collaborate with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in order to improve power supply to customers.

Speaking on Thursday during a tour of upgraded facilities of the IBEDC interchange injection sub-station and Ayede sub-station, the minister said he wanted to see what could be done to help the power firms deliver electricity to the people in the area.

Flanked by Tunde Ayeni, chairman of IBEDC board, and John Ayodele, the company’s chief operating officer, Jeddy-Agba laid emphasis on the need for improved facilities that can deliver quality service to consumers.

“We are here to see what is on the ground and what should be done to support the TCN so that the disco can provide services to Ibadan and its environment,” the minister said.

Ayodele, however, said the facilities were upgraded to improve quality service delivery to customers in Ibadan and its environs.

Vanguard News Nigeria