Minister condoles Kogi Government over inferno

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Wednesday, condoled with the government and people of Kogi over the accident that claimed the lives of 30 people, most of them schoolchildren.

Aliyu, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, expressed shock over the death of the victims, especially the school children.

She expressed her sympathies to the government and people of Kogi, especially families of the victims of the inferno.

“I pray that in this difficult time, the love of God will continue to protect our people,” she said.

Aliyu described the tanker explosion as tragic while calling on the state to pray for the souls of the departed.

The minister also called on the people, especially students of the Polytechnic, to remain calm and peaceful, stressing that the government was aware of the gravity of the situation.

